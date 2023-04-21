(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are reminding motorists of some upcoming road work.
County Engineer J.D. King says a contract crew is expected to patch a portion of 310th Street, or County Road J-64 at the Northboro intersection east of the West Tarkio Creek Bridge Monday--weather permitting. The patching work requires closing the westbound lane, with flaggers providing traffic control. The road to Northboro will be closed to all traffic--motorists are advised to use F Avenue as a detour. The project is expected to last a day.
Motorists are asked to slow down near the construction zone, pay attention to flaggers and be prepared to stop. Anyone with questions should call the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.