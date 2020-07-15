(Bedford) -- Taylor County motorists should take note of a road closing impacting traffic later this month.
The Taylor County Engineer's Office says box culvert replacement is planned for County Road J-35 or 200th Street between Idaho and Jericho Avenues. Officials say J-35 will be closed between those two roads beginning July 27th. The closing is expected to last three-to-four months.
Anyone with questions concerning the road closing should contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 712-523-2167.