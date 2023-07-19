(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Department of Transportation officials plan a major road project near Shenandoah.
DOT officials say work is scheduled on U.S. Highway 59 south of Shenandoah beginning Monday. Plans call for asphalt paving and grading work at the bridge over Fisher Creek 1.2 miles south of Highway 2. During the project, the roadway will be reduced to one lane with a lane-width restriction of 12 feet. Motorists will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic lights.
Motorists should drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. More information is available from the DOT's traveler information website, 511ia.org.