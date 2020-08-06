(Mondamin) -- A road construction worker was killed in Harrison County by a runaway vehicle tire.
The Iowa State Patrol says 56-year-old Christopher J. Kubas of Edwardsville, Kansas was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado northbound on Interstate 29 near Mondamin around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The patrol says the vehicle lost a tire, which went through the median and struck a construction worker -- 51-year-old Homero T. Carrillo of Des Moines.
Carillo was working on a bridge in the southbound lane that was shut down for construction. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mondamin Rescue and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.