(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department is reporting a robbery from early Friday evening.
According to the report, at approximately 6:06 PM, a technician was servicing an ATM at the US Bank branch at 2901 West Broadway in Council Bluffs. A black male suspect approached the technician, assaulted him and stole cash from the machine. He left the area in a silver four-door vehicle.
The technician was not seriously injured during the robbery, and officers were unable to locate the suspect after a search of the area. If anyone has any information about the incident you are asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.