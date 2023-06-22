(Glenwood) -- After more than three decades in county government, Carol Robertson is preparing for the rest of her life.
Earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved Robertson's resignation as county auditor, effective July 31st. Robertson departs after 33 years as a county employee, the past 23 as county auditor. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Robertson says she's been overwhelmed by congratulatory emails and text messages since announcing her retirement Tuesday.
"All of that feels really good," said Robertson. "It's also kind of scary to go into uncharted waters, something I haven't done for years--which is not work. It was kind of a surprise for many, Some kind of accepted it. But, I just decided now was the time."
Robertson reflected on her career in the "Morning Line" interview, as well as some of the changes her office has experienced--particularly when it comes to elections. Over the past few years, the Iowa Legislature has approved numerous changes in elections laws--including combining city and school board elections, and shortening the timeframe for absentee voting. Prior to a recent election, Robertson invited local legislators to work at a precinct to see first hand the impact changes are having on the election process. One lawmaker--State Representative David Sieck--accepted the invitation.
"Mr. Sieck took me up on the offer," she said. "He actually worked a precinct. He really enjoyed, but he also saw the things that we were talking about. He had some people come and say, 'you know, this is ridiculous. Why do we have to come clear over here to vote in our school election, and why is this this way?' So, it was an eyeopener, and I wish legislators would be more open to those kinds of things."
Another game changer involved shrinking the window in which county auditor's offices may email absentee ballots to five days. Robertson says the change put heavy pressure on auditors' offices.
"We have a certain date that they can go out," said Robertson. "People, when they request ahead, think they're going to get them soon. So, you may get five or six request forms from one individual. Of course, they're only get one ballot. The day we send them out, we may get half a dozen people come in that day, because that's also the same day they can also vote in person. Their ballots are out in the mail, but yet, they also want to vote in person. So, then you have to go through the hassle of doing that."
In addition to approving Robertson's retirement, the supervisors voted to appoint her successor, rather than hold a special election. Residents have two opportunities to petition for a special election to fill the vacancy, including 14 days after the board's intent to appoint has been published in the paper and 14 days after the board officially makes the appointment.
You can hear the full interview with Carol Robertson here: