(Glenwood) -- It's the end of an era for county government in Mills County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the retirement and resignation of County Auditor Carol Robertson, effective July 31. The board also approved to move forward with filling the vacancy by appointment. Robertson has worked for the county for 33 years, including the past 23 as the county auditor. Robertson tells KMA News that she had been considering her retirement for the past year or so, and with the county in a decent position, felt now was a good time to move on to her next chapter.
"You know I'm healthy right now and I would like to travel and do a few things and I don't want to be the 'old lady' at the courthouse -- so I thought now was a good time," said Robertson. "I told (the board) I'll help them whenever I can and that's also why I agreed to stay through July."
Robertson says she has already begun working with other individuals in her office on her day-to-day tasks to help ease the transition. In her time as auditor, Robertson adds she and her staff have had to learn to adapt, whether it be additional laws or requirements coming down from the state or, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We just get more and more put on our plates it seems like and with this latest legislation things like sending out letters to all the property owners to notify them what their levies are," she said. "We've also had a lot of election changes and COVID was a big issue to figure out how to make (elections) work. We did and gosh only knows how that happened but we did."
Additionally, Robertson was in office during the Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019 that devastated much of western Iowa, including parts of Mills County and particularly Pacific Junction. A Pacific Junction native, Robertson adds she saw several friends and family affected by the disaster and was pleased to be part of a county initiative to develop forms in partnership with the Omaha Community Foundation to assist residents in need financially.
"We would pay if they had like electric bills, storage, moving expense, or whatever, we were able to do that and I felt like that was a huge thing," Robertson explained. "That was due to all the donations that were provided to us and we just had to get creative and figure out how to give it back."
In addition to collaborating more with the townships throughout the county, Robertson says she has also been pleased with how proactive the supervisors have been in bringing fiber optic internet access to the county.
"We've used (American Rescue Plan Act) money and we used some flood recovery money, and the fiber company would like to finish off that last little bit with Glenwood," said Robertson. "It looks like we may go into a partnership with the city of Glenwood as the county has received some funding because we own the fiber. So, it's been a win-win situation for us."
Robertson says county residents have two opportunities to petition for a special election to fill the vacancy, including 14 days after the board's intent to appoint has been published in the paper and 14 days after the board officially makes the appointment. In other business, the board set a public hearing for July 5 at 10 a.m. on an amendment to Chapter 24 of the county code, approved a 28E agreement to consolidate the directorship between the 911 Communications Center and Emergency Management to Travis Hitchcock pending approval from the Emergency Management Commission, and appointed Linda Goos to the Commissioners of the Housing Authority through SIRHA.