(Rock Port) -- A South Dakota woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 in Rock Port, near the Interstate 29 entrance and exit. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by 71-year-old Rita Sutton of Kadoka, South Dakota failed to yield as it was turning east onto 136, and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by 26-year-old Bryce Roecker of Fairfax. Sutton's vehicle came to rest in the intersection with its wheels facing northeast, while Roecker's pickup came to a controlled stop off the roadway.
Sutton was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Nemaha County Hospital with serious injuries. Rock Port's police and fire departments, the Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Atchison-Holt Ambulance assisted the patrol at the scene.