(Rock Port) -- One person was killed, while another was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as two vehicles were eastbound on U.S. Highway 136 in Rock Port shortly after 5:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by 20-year-old Icics Vandervere of Rock Port slowed to make a left turn into a private drive when the front of a 2001 Ford 150 pickup driven by 63-year-old Scott Price of Tarkio struck the rear of the semi in the eastbound lanes. Price's vehicle skidded off the south side of 136 and came to rest on its wheels facing southeast in a ditch. Vandervere's semi, meanwhile, came to rest on its wheels facing east in the highway's westbound lanes.
Price was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. at the Rock Port practice football field. Vandervere was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn. Rock Port Police, the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Rock Port Fire Department, Atchison-Holt Ambulance and Air Evac Helicopter of Clarinda assisted the patrol at the scene.