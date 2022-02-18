(Rock Port) -- Several northwest Missouri school districts are shortening school weeks beginning next school year.
Recently, the Rock Port R-2 School Board approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year that includes four-day school weeks. The board's decision followed a public meeting on the proposal in January, followed by a community survey. Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles recently told KMA News administrators and board members originally discussed the four-day school week because of problems with teacher retention and recruitment.
"We don't pay as high as some of the schools here in our northwest Missouri area," he said, "and, obviously, we don't compete at all with Nebraska or Iowa as far as beginning teacher salaries. One of the things that came out of that is that our board asked us what we could do to recruit more teachers to this northwest corner of Missouri."
Sickles says school officials conducted research on switching to a four-day week.
"There's some research out there, you know--none of it's conclusive on attendance," he said. "Some schools show attendance better due to the four-day school week. Test scores kind of seemed to run the same gamut no matter what you do. We're not huge on test scores--although we do very well on our state tests. We worry more about what we do at the local level there."
Results of a survey taken last month indicated almost 54% were in favor or strongly in favor of switching to four-day school weeks, while nearly 31% were strongly opposed or opposed. More than 15 of those surveyed were undecided. School officials also weighed advantages and disadvantages to the move. More family time and greater flexibility on scheduling appointments outside of school were identified as advantages by parents. Sickles, however, says parents also listed longer school days among the disadvantages.
"We designed the school calendar to have the same number of hours or similar--I think it's 3.5 short of what we currently have in the five-day week," said Sickles. "So, the amount of hours in the classroom isn't changing, but it certainly makes for a longer school day. So, that's been a concern of the elementary parents, especially with good reason. Then, that part of wanting to have kids in school as much as possible, and then daycare--those are the drawbacks we've mainly received on feedback."
Roughly three-quarters of those surveyed favored Monday as the district's day off during the week. School boards in the West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt School Districts recently approved similar resolutions for four-day school weeks beginning next school year.