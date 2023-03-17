(Rock Port) -- Officials in the Rock Port R-2 School District are seeking more facilities upgrades in next month's bond issue referendum.
Voters in the Rock Port district go to the polls April 4th on Proposition 2, which proposes a $6.5 million bond issue for a long list of building projects. Included is the demolition of the existing dome structure located between the district's elementary and high school wings, and construction of a new structure holding math, science and art classrooms among other amenities. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles says the dome structure that has stood for almost a quarter-century must be demolished and replaced.
"The first year they used it was the '98-'99 school year," said Sickles. "It was designed to be a 20-year, I'll call it, fix. At the time, that's just financially what Rock Port could do. So, they built the dome. We're on year 24. You know, it has held up, but we're definitely getting some leaks, some HVAC issues. As time has changed, as technology has changed, a lot of things have been innovated, and we're unable to do a lot of those things with that dome structure."
Sickles says the new structure will allow for improved technology not possible in the current dome.
"This new building will allow for a lot of forward-thinking, hopefully," he said. "You can never plan for the future of education, and what's going to be new 10, 15, 20 years down the road. But, we hope this space offers some of those opportunities that when those needs change and arise, that we can facilitate those, and continue to provide a great opportunity for our students.;"
Also included is a new library facility serving both elementary and high school students.
"We currently have two libraries--one on the elementary and one on the high school end," said Sickles. "This library will be much larger, and serve as one library for the entire district. In addition to that, due to the dome, you lose a lot of space with a dome. With this more rectangular building, I guess I'll call it, it would give us a lot more space options for some storage."
Other amenities include new locker rooms and improvements to the elementary facilities. Roughly 4/7ths or 58% of the vote is necessary in order for the bond issue to pass. You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: