(Rock Port) -- Voters in the Rock Port R-2 School District Tuesday said yes to a referendum for major facilities improvements.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's municipal elections show the $6.5 million bond issue passing by a vote of 288-to-137, or more than 67% of the vote--well above the 58% or 4/7ths supermajority necessary. Passage of Proposition 2 clears the way for demolition of the existing dome structure at Rock Port's K-12 complex, and construction of a new facility with classrooms, locker rooms, storage areas and a K-12 library. Improvements to the elementary wing--including new flooring the school cafeteria--are included.
Rock Port voters also reelected Amy Thomas to another two-year term as Rock Port's mayor, as she defeated challenger Jody Vansickle, 210-to-75.
Tarkio voters, meanwhile, elected three members to the Tarkio R-1 School Board. Amy Hurst was the top votergetter with 300 votes, followed by Warren Wright, second with 273 votes and Raymond Gebhards Jr., third with 266. Two other candidates finished fourth and fifth--Ashlee Driskell with 248 and Natasha Baruth with 135.
Another school board race was decided in the Fairfax R-3 School District, as three were elected from among four candidates. Miles Gregg Smith finished first with 159 votes, followed by Trevor Umbarger, second, with 137 and Brett Johnson, third with 117. Samantha O'Riley placed fourth with 73.
Also Tuesday, voters in Atchison County passed a countywide 3% tax on marijuana sales by a 832-to-230 vote. Similar citywide taxes on pot sales were approved in Rock Port by a 233-to-50, and in Tarkio by a 269-to-65 tally.
Results from Nodaway, Worth and Holt counties are available online at kmaland.com.