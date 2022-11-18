(Rock Port) -- Preparations for a bond issue referendum in the Rock Port R-2 School District are still in the infant stage.
That's according to Superintendent Ethan Sickles, who says April 4 is the date for a special election on a $6 million bond issue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sickles says one of the bond issue's major components involves replacing the district's venerable dome structure with new facilities.
"Right now, we have a dome that kind of connects our high school and elementary that offers some classroom space," said Sickles. "It's time for the dome to go. It was built in '98, and had a 20-year life expectancy, so it's a little past that. So, we are hoping to tear down the dome, and build back a space that offers the same amount of class space, but updated a little bit to meet today's educational needs."
Proceeds from the bond issue would also cover energy efficiency projects.
"Our elementary building's a little bit older than what we updated here at the high school," said Sickles. "So, we really want to do some energy savings type changes--HVAC, lighting, flooring, etc. Hopefully, we can leverage some of the federal grants that are out there right now for some of that energy savings type stuff--but that's still to be determined. We're trying to leverage that with the bond issue to get as many facility upgrades here as possible."
Recently, the Rock Port R-2 School Board selected Veregy, LLC as the company assisting the district with the planning process. Sickles says company officials are meeting with a teacher's committee next month to hammer out floor plans for the improvements. Though a bond issue campaign is planned, Sickles believes the referendum may sell itself.
"Everybody that lives in Rock Port, or who has been a part of the Rock Port School District knows the dome," he said. "Not that it's been bad, but everyone can recognize the amount of space we lose, and just the upgrades we need to continue educating our students. I think it's a bond issue that kind of takes care of itself, but we'll see. We'll definitely have open forums, and then hand-outs, etc."
