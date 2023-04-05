(Rock Port) -- Patrons in the Rock Port R-2 School District sent a resounding message Tuesday--the dome is coming down.
By more than 67% of the vote, voters approved a $6.5 million bond issue for a long list of facilities upgrades. Chief among the improvements is demolition of the district's quarter-century-old dome structure, and construction of a new school facility with new classrooms and a central library for K-12 students, among other amenities. Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Dr. Ethan Sickles tells KMA News he's excited over the bond issue's passage.
"The future of Rock Port R-2 is going to be a great place," said Sickles. "This not only helps in the immediate future, but it's going to be a key building for us for a long time. I'm excited. I felt confident our community would support the bond issue, but you never know. There's tough times, economically, and in other locations. So, we're excited and ready to move forward, and it's time to get to work on the next steps."
Sickles says several factors led to the referendum's approval.
"Number one, I think most people are ready for the dome to be gone," he said. "That's just one of those things where it served its time, it served its purpose. We need to move forward with a better building that helps educate our students. I think that's a key one. Otherwise, I think people are confident with what we're doing in Rock Port R-2. They support our teachers, support our kids, and they want what's best for the future of education here in Rock Port."
The superintendent says the new building's construction will blend in with other facilities improvements over the past two decades, including construction of a new gym made possible with the passage of a $2.7 million bond issue in 2014.
"Right now, it's definitely a hodgepodge of buildings," said Sickles, "when you've got newer stuff on the north end of the high school area, and the gymnasium. With this new building kind of in the center part of our building complex, it's going to feed right in to the elementary. It just matches what we're trying to do here. It makes the esthetics look a little better in general, but more importantly, it provides the classroom space, storage space, etc. that we need to provide opportunities in the future."
Demolition of the dome is expected this summer, with the project's targeted completion date of August, 2024.