(Rock Pork) -- Rock Port school officials are looking at improving facilities and energy efficiencies in a possible bond issue referendum next year.
Meeting in special session Wednesday evening, the Rock Port R-2 School Board heard proposals from five companies answering the district's request for qualifications regarding a guaranteed energy savings performance contract. Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News the board is expected to make a decision on a firm at its regular meeting September 15.
"At the elementary end, that's a lot of energy savings type things," said Sickles, "with HVAC, windows, floors, etcetera. We've got some bathrooms that we want to help make ADA compliance a little better. So, there's lots of things coming through that."
Sickles says the proposed energy savings are just one part of a broader facilities improvement initiative that's the crux of an estimated $6 million bond issue. Sickles says the referendum would also entail a new facility at the district's K-12 replacing the existing quarter-century dome structure housing the school library and classrooms.
"The dome has been a good building for the past 24 years," he said. "But, it's definitely hit its limits, and it's definitely hit its time frame on how long it was supposed to last. We're starting to see a lot of little things creep in. It's time to move forward, and hopefully, this will be a project that the community can also be proud of like the last two."
The superintendent says the proposed projects would compliment other facilities improvements accomplished over the past decade-and-a-half in Rock Port.
"The district has come a long way--far before I got here--with the new high school addition around 2010, then the new gymnasium," said Sickles. "So, it's time to focus on those other buildings we have, currently, which is a dome structure that mainly houses our high school classrooms. Our elementary building is a solid building--it's just getting a bit outdated."
Sickles expects planning for the bond issue vote to continue through most of this school year. He made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.