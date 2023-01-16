(Rock Port) -- More Missouri school districts are following the trend of implementing four-day school weeks.
That's according to Ethan Sickles, superintendent of the Rock Port R-2 School District, which enters its second semester of the new schedule format, in which students attend classes four days a week. School officials lengthened the school day in order to meet the state school hour requirement of 1,044 per academic year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Sickles says he's heard little of any feedback on the new schedule.
"I know other school districts that had far more feedback than we did early," said Sickles. "But, we tried to build the schedule along some things. We haven't had a lot of feedback. We'll go to our third and final calendar reading here in February. We're going with the four-day model. It seems to have worked well to us. That's what we're building off of. In Missouri, more and more schools seem to be adding the four-day model. There may be a day where you're talking to schools in a couple of years that are more abnormal is they have a five-day schedule, rather than a four-day."
Recently, the Independence School District voted 6-to-1 in favor of transitioning to a four-day week beginning next school year. Sickles believes other school district will following the trend. He cites one main reason for the change: recruiting more teachers to Missouri school districts.
"There's just a shortage of educators out there right now," said Sickles. "It is hard to find anybody. So, that four-day school week, it attracts people and it shortens the work week. There are definitely some business models that have a four-day week. Obviously, in a school, that's a little bit different. So, that's worked well."
Sickles says the change helped Rock Port, specifically, lure a new math instructor to the district. However, the superintendent adds his district has been fortunate in not having considerable staff turnover the past few years.
"We've been very fortunate that we haven't had a lot of staff openings," said Sickles. "So, we've been a little bit spoiled in that respect. But, as retirements continue to grow, it's going to a lot more challenging for all districts--including Rock Port--down the road."
You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: