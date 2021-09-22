(Rock Port) -- At least one northwest Missouri school district avoided the drop in standardized test scores.
Preliminary results of Missouri's standardized tests showed student performance declined for public schools in the last academic year. Information just released shows 45% of students met grade level in English/language arts, 35% in mathematics, and 37% in science. The biggest drop was almost 10% in Algebra One. Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News his district faired better than the statewide average in all but one category.
"We pretty much scored similar to what we always do," said Sickles. "We scored well. I think in all the state averages, we beat every state average but one, so I think it was 19 out of 20. So, we were kind of bummed about that. We like to be perfect, so to speak. But, I think we scored well."
State education officials blame the learning loss associated with COVID-19 for the declining scores. Sickles says Rock Port had an advantage over other schools in Missouri, in that most of its classes were conducted in-person. Still, he says the learning gap is evident in the decreasing statewide math proficiency level.
"Math is one of those subjects where if you're not in the building every day doing those repetitive skills and building on those, that's going to be a challenge for any student," he said."
Sickles, however, says there's still room for improvement in Rock Port's proficiency.
"I hate to say it like this, but we're taking them with a grain of salt this year," said Sickles. "We know the things we need to work on, from in-house things that we've done with our students, and we're building on those to make sure we get our students on track, and moving forward."
More information on the state's test results is available from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.