(Watson) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Atchison County early Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route A east of Route D, or three-quarters of a mile east of Watson shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by 61-year-old Ronald Hall of Rock Port was westbound on Route A when it exited the north side of the roadway into a ditch, and continued westbound before it overturned and ejected Hall. The motorcycle came to rest on its side in the ditch facing south.
Hall was taken via Atchison Holt EMS to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with moderate injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.