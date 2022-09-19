(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident in Atchison County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around midnight Saturday at Route AA just east of O Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Michael Maifeld of Rock Port was eastbound when it crossed the center line, exited the north side of the roadway and entered a culvert. The motorcycle impacted the culvert embankment and came to a rest on its left side.
Maifeld was taken via Atchison-Holt EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Atchison-Holt EMS and Tarkio Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.