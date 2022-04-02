Fatal accident

(Farragut) -- A Rock Port man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fremont County Friday morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brandon Michaelis of Rock Port was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel at the scene of a an accident in the 3700 block of Highway 2 northeast of Farragut. Authorities say Michaelis' vehicle was traveling eastbound overnight on Highway 2 and appeared to have lost control and traveled into the south ditch and crossed a fence. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle then entered a drainage ditch striking the south bank before coming to rest.

After dispatch received a call of the accident around 8:51 a.m. Friday, authorities say Michaelis was found partially ejected from the vehicle and had not been wearing a seatbelt. The accident is still under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Farragut Fire and Rescue, Shenandoah Fire and Rescue, and the Fremont County Coroner's Office.

