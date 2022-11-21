(Rock Port) -- Officials in the Rock Port R-2 School District credit a team effort for a prestigious award.
Recently, the Missouri Association of Rural Education named Rock Port the Outstanding Rural School District at its annual Missouri K-8 Association Conference at the Lake of the Ozarks. Formed in 1987, MARE serves member schools by promoting equal opportunity for rural Missouri districts by enhancing rural student academic potential, and by creating "justifiable pride in the state's rural education program." Speaking on a recent edition of "KMA's Morning Line" program, Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles says a lot went into the award.
"We were nominated," said Sickles, "and then there's some rural recommendation letters, and they look at a variety of things. But, you know, I think that our strong academic background here, our community support and a lot of things we're doing with our students right now stood out to the committee--thankfully. So, we were very honored to get that award, and very proud of what we're doing here at Rock Port R-2."
Sickles credits the district's staff with the award.
"We do take pride in what we do," said Sickles. "We're fortunate we've utilized our funding for two sections at the elementary, no matter what size they are. That hurts our base pay a little bit, but overall, having that quality staff and huge class size is a huge benefit for us."
The superintendent also says the high school's program offerings are noteworthy.
"We're still fortunate enough to have an upper level math teacher that can teach some of those dual credit classes in person," said Sickles. "We do tutoring with Title I, and all those other programs we do during the school day and after school. It's a lot of hours, as you know. As any educator and parent knows, it takes a lot of hours both inside and outside the school day to make that happen."
More about the Missouri Association of Rural Education is available from the organization's website.