(Rock Port) -- Rock Port police are seeking information on a missing person.
The Rock Port Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving an overdue motorist. The missing person is identified as Bethany Palmer Hebling, who is a white female described as being 5' 1" weighing approximately 140 pounds, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say Hebling was last seen Friday, October 8th around 9:30 p.m. at a hotel located near Rock Port. The police department says Hebling is driving a silver Hyundai Sonata bearing Missouri registration RG8 N3H.
If you have any information regarding this person, contact the Rock Port Police Department at 660-744-2777, or your local law enforcement agency.