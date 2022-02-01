(Rock Port) -- Rock Port R-2 school officials are considering a major change in class scheduling.
For the past several months, officials and patrons, alike, have explored the possibility of switching to a four-day school week beginning next school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles says a preliminary survey was sent out to parents in December posing a number of questions regarding the proposed move. That was followed by a public meeting January 19th. Following that meeting, parents received another survey asking two basic questions: are they in favor of a four-day week, and should Monday or Friday be the day off?
"The response is, Monday, definitely wins the off-day battle--that was around 74-to-26% in favor of Monday," said Sickles. "In switching to a four-day school week, strongly in favor/in favor was around 53.7%, strongly opposed/opposed was 30.9%. Then, we had 15.5% undecided--just the right number to make you wonder either way what you should do."
Sickles says administrators and Rock Port R-2 School Board members originally discussed the four-day school week because of problems with teacher retention and recruitment.
"We don't pay as high as some of the schools here in our northwest Missouri area," he said, "and, obviously, we don't compete at all with Nebraska or Iowa as far as beginning teacher salaries. One of the things that came out of that is that our board asked us what we could do to recruit more teachers to this northwest corner of Missouri."
Sickles says feedback received from parents indicated possible advantages and disadvantages regarding the proposed switch. Advantages include more family time and greater flexibility on scheduling appointments outside of school.
"That seems to the big one, in that the feedback was positive," said Sickles, "is that everybody would like that day so where they could make appointments, etc., so kids weren't missing school time the rest of the school week. That one also helps as far as our teachers are concerned, because if they can schedule appointments for their kids, and things like that, and for themselves, then we don't need to hire subs. So, we keep our main staff in the classroom as much as possible."
Disadvantages identified by parents include longer school days and finding adequate daycare for the day off. Board members are expected to make a decision at its meeting next Thursday at noon. You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: