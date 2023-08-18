(Rock Port) -- Foundation work on a new school facility is underway at the Rock Port R-2 School District following the demolition of the old dome structure.
Rock Port School District voters approved a $6.5 million bond issue for several facility upgrades earlier this year. Chief among the improvements was the demolition of the district's quarter-century-old dome structure and the construction of a new school facility with new classrooms and a central library for K-12 students, among other amenities. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Dr. Rex Bollinger says the old dome has been completely removed following the final demolition earlier this month.
"Some of it came down earlier in the demolition and then they took the rest of it down, but it is now been completely hauled away and the footings have been taken away as well," said Bollinger. "It's completely gone and they are preparing to dig footings for the new structure."
Bollinger adds a small crowd of community members and food trucks were on hand to witness the final removal. Now, crews turn their attention to constructing the new rectangular facility that will house many upgraded amenities.
"On the former site of this dome there will be some locker rooms, a multi-media center, and there will be about four classrooms," he said. "There will also be a new concession stand down there near 'Blue Jay Hall.'"
The superintendent says the new facility will be a much-needed financial upgrade for the district and students' learning environment.
"We're hoping that it'll be more energy efficient for us and then provide a better structure for our staff and students to learn in," Bollinger explained. "If you're familiar with the old dome, not all of the walls went up to the top of the ceiling. So, noise should be abated in the new classrooms and should be a great learning environment for our students."
As of now, Bollinger says they expect the construction efforts to wrap up by July of next year.
"They'll get the footings in over the next several weeks and I talked to the construction superintendent here recently and it looks like we'll have a concrete slab and be ready to start building walls in the first to mid parts of October," said Bollinger. "From that, the walls will start going up and tie into the existing structure and then of course the internals will be done."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Rex Bollinger below: