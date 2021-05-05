(Rock Port) -- Officials and residents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are counting down to the end of an extraordinary school year.
And, Rock Port R-2 Superintendent Ethan Sickles salutes students, staff and parents for perseverance in a school year marked by COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Sickles says the district "rolled with the punches" in coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
"We realize, compared to many of our school districts in Missouri and our surrounding area that we've been fortunate to be in session almost every day," said Sickles, "and getting to do the activities that we have during a normal year, although a little different, modified version sometimes. But, no, we've been very fortunate. For what we were expecting at the beginning of the year, it's been a great year."
Like other districts, Rock Port is honoring its instructors during Teacher Appreciation Week. Sickles says the district's entire staff made what we called "a fantastic effort" in keeping things running smoothly during a challenging year.
"You know, that flexibility, we've got a great staff here at Rock Port," he said. "We are celebrating them this week. But they want to do what's best for kids, and so, they put in that extra time and extra effort to make sure that happened."
Sickles says safety measures designed to curb the spread of COVID are still in place. The superintendent attributes the students and staff's efforts in "going with the flow" in keeping case numbers down during the school year.
"We're one of the last few here in northwest Missouri that's still requiring a mask--at least in the hallways and when you can't socially distance," said Sickles. "The kids know and the staff know that's just to keep everybody safe. We'd had to see a big number increase for some reason here in these last few weeks of school, and have kids miss out on a variety of activities. Thankfully, our county numbers are very low for COVID, and hopefully, we'll scoot through these next two weeks, and we hope to have everybody here."
He adds about 50% of the district's staff are vaccinated. Final preparations are underway for this year's commencement exercises. Graduation ceremonies for Rock Port's class of 2021 take place May 16th at 1:30 p.m. at the Rock Port gym. Sickles says COVID-19 safety protocol will be observed.
"We require people to wear masks when they walk in the door," he said. "We strongly recommend it when they're sitting in the bleachers or in the chairs on the floor, but most of them are going to be around family that they've been around for the most part. So, we're asking them to wear masks when they come in the building, and distance when possible."
You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: