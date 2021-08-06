(Rock Port) -- School officials across KMAland were hoping for a more normal school year.
But, the Rock Port R-2 School District is among those still coping with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as a new school year approaches. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles says the fact that COVID is still a factor heading into the 2021-22 school year is frustrating.
"Towards the end of May, I just hoped that things could be a lot more normal for our kids and our staff here at school," said Sickles. "I still worry about kids missing time in the classroom, and you've got activities that are so important to us for our kids--those extracurricular things that I hate to see kids miss, whether it be band competitions or sports, or whatever that may be. I just don't want to see kids miss out on anything."
While saying "the world keeps changing," when it comes to COVID-19 recommendations, Sickles says the district is rolling with the punches.
"You know, we've got different forms of learning in place, and are much more familiar with how those things could work for us, and our kids," he said. "We're in a good spot. We're just currently watching numbers and trying to wait here until closer to the date to know exactly what we need to do to provide the best education for our kids."
Though students and staff are not required to wear masks inside school buildings, Sickles says that could change. Other mitigation strategies are still in place.
"We're small enough that we've still got space in the classrooms," said Sickles. "We're sticking with the rows--we're not going to back to pods of desks, or those kind of things. We've got those mitigation things place. The masks, we've got available. We're hoping people will wear them, especially if they're unvaccinated. So, a lot of that stuff is still in place from last year. Our buses will still do our spaces, specified seating, etc. So, not much has changed, but currently the mask part, as of right now, we're not requiring. But, that could change as school starts."
Sickles says COVID vaccinations are not required of eligible students and staff. But, the superintendent hopes they consider being immunized.
"The reality for people is, if they are vaccinated, and are in a close contact here in a school situation, currently in our county, they would not have to quarantine," said Sickles. "Those who are unvaccinated and become a close contact, they will have to quarantine and miss 10 days, or be out 10 days or however you want to say that. That's just the bottom line. I hope they make their own wise choice, whichever way they think is best for them and their family."
August 25th is the first day of school for students in the Rock Port R-2 district. You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: