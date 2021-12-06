(Rock Port) -- Missouri schools are scrambling to adjust COVID-19 regulations in light of a recent court ruling.
Late last month, a Cole County, Missouri judge ruled that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID in the state are illegal and should be lifted. Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled that orders such as quarantines and business closures violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles says the ruling means local school officials must decide on whether students should be quarantined in case of positive COVID cases or exposure.
"Now, the health department, although they'll assist us, and let us know about people that test positive," said Sickles, "it is just on our plate now to determine close contacts, and contact parents then to let them know they have a student that's a close contact at school, and explain those guidelines, etc. It doesn't change much as far as the quarantine dates, and things like that, it just puts a lot more on our plate."
A letter explaining the new quarantine procedures was issued to the district's parents last week. At the same time, Sickles says his district and others are involved in the Test to Stay program. Administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the state's department of education, the program involves testing students for the virus.
"So, we actually give the COVID test here at school," he said, "and if they are negative, they are allowed to stay in school while wearing a mask, and we give that test to that student three times over seven days. As long as they have negative tests, they are allowed to stay here in school, and learn."
While saying quarantine and testing duties add to school officials' already-full agendas, the superintendent says the procedures have been huge in keeping students who are not symptomatic in school. However, Rock Port's district is bracing for future COVID-related court rulings and legislative developments.
"The political view, or the legislative view right now, is sure changing," said Sickles. "That was a 30-day injunction, so who knows when we come back from Christmas break, where we'll stand with our health department. But, that's currently the situation we're in now."
Sickles credits parents for following COVID safety guidelines, and helping keep the district's case numbers low so far this school year. You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: