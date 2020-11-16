(Rock Port) -- Surging COVID-19 numbers are forcing another KMAland school district to suspend in-person education.
Students and staff in the Rock Port R-2 School District Monday switched to a virtual learning mode through the Thanksgiving weekend. Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News the decision to close the district's doors and put all classes on-line was made in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Atchison County in recent days. Atchison County's Public Health Department's Facebook page Sunday reported 100 new cases in the past 12 days. Sickles says many students and staff were quarantined due to close contact.
"Really, up until this point, we've been in buildings, and not had very many issues," said Sickles. "A few quarantines here and there, mainly from outside contacts. But, those quarantines really picked up middle of last week, to where our junior high and high school were missing quite a few kids--our elementary, not so much. But then, unfortunately, with close contacts, our staff started having to miss. So, we started getting to the point where we were going to run short of staff coming into this week."
Sickles says roughly 20% of the student body and up to seven staff members were absent late last week. Sickles says mitigation efforts--including face covering requirements--were in effect through the beginning of the school year.
"We do wear masks--maybe not all day, but we did in hallways, passing times, etcetera," he said. "We have the spacing in place in a classroom, where, thankfully, if there is a student or staff member that tests positive, it doesn't wipe out an entire classroom. But sometimes, like in a high school class, if they're near a student, it might take out three or four in one room, and three or four in the next hour, etcetera--and that can add up."
Like other districts, COVID-19 forced Rock Port schools into remote learning last spring. Sickles says the district's virtual learning capabilities are like "night and day" compared to last March.
"We still don't love it--don't get me wrong," said Sickles. "But, I mean, we're in so much a better place--the webcams, the zooming, the plans, Google Classroom, Google Meets, those types of things set up for our classrooms. Back in the day--so to speak, in March--we weren't aware of those things, because we never had to use them before. So, I think we feel a lot more comfortable with that. It's certainly not our teachers' favorite. We'd rather have kids in the building, obviously, but I think there is more of a comfort level with that."
The superintendent adds Rock Port will be prepared in case another shutdown is required during the winter.
"I hate to be a pessimist," he said. "This probably isn't the only seven days all year. I sure hope it is. But, we'll be a little more prepared after this hiatus to know what we need to do, or where we need to improve for next time around."
Sickles hopes classroom instruction will resume November 30th. Likewise, all extracurricular activities are suspended for the duration. More information is available from the Rock Port R-2 School District's website.