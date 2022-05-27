(Rock Port) -- Northwest Missouri school officials are among those concerned about student and staff safety in the wake of this week's tragic events in Texas.
Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles calls Tuesday's mass shooting incident at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school a "senseless occurrence." In the wake of the incident, in which an 18-year-old high school student walked into the school and killed 19 children and two adults, many Americans have raised red flags over mental health issues among young people. Sickles tells KMA News some mental health issues go beyond the classroom.
"It's becoming an epidemic in our country," said Sickles, "and, it's something that's beyond the school district level to fix, so to speak. We try to do our best with counseling, and teaching kids skills at the elementary level, etc., to handle stress, emotions--all that stuff. But, you know, there are just some out there, I guess, that that's not enough, and it's just going to take a whole nationwide effort, and a variety of resources and outlets to help."
Though Rock Port's facilities have tight security, and entrances at each building are limited to two, Sickles says controlling traffic in and out of schools is difficult at times.
"Kids are going in and out all the time," he said. "School is not a place where everybody just sits in their seats eight hours a day, and nobody leaves, etc. So, it is a challenge, it is a struggle for any school district to try to guarantee that those entrance points are safe."
Sickles says both students and staff participate in active shooter drills. And, he indicates the drills are not easy.
"It's a scary deal," said Sickles. "It may be more for the adults than the kids. The kids, the students, believe in us, thankfully, that we'll keep them safe--and we appreciate that. But, we have specific drills just for the staff on our own every year, and those are a little bit more scary. Our local law enforcement come in, and go through some scenarios, and walk us through a few things. It is a shock each year--it doesn't matter how many years you've had the training--just the different you've got to think about, and the different things you've had to do."
While saying district security plans are reviewed each year, the superintendent says the facts regarding Tuesday's incident must be known before changes are made to current procedures. Sickles adds Rock Port's district is thankful for a strong relationship with Rock Port Police and the Atchison County Sheriff's Office. Currently, Sheriff's Deputy Devon Sons serves as a resource officer in all three of the county's school districts.