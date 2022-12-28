(Tarkio) -- A Rock Port teen was injured following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Atchison County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on US 136 approximately two miles west of Tarkio. The patrol says a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound when he lost control on ice and entered the path of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by 35-year-old Chris J. Miller of Tarkio.
A 15-year-old female from Rock Port who was a passenger in the Dodge Ram was taken by private vehicle to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Both vehicles were considered total losses and were towed from the scene.