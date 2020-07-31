(Fairfax) -- A Rock Port teen was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 17-year-old Austin J. Wallace was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 59 just north of Fairfax around 3 a.m. Thursday. The patrol says Wallace travelled off the west side of the roadway, entered a ditch and became airborne. The vehicle overturned and eventually came to rest on its wheels.
Wallace was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax and was later transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with serious injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.