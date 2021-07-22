(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah School Board is back to a full five members.
Meeting in special session Thursday night, the board voted 3-1 to approve Benne Rogers to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Darrin Bouray. Board Member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote. Rogers was chosen from six applicants who interviewed before the board to serve until the November School Board Election. During the interview, Rogers says he applied for the opening because he wanted to give back to the district.
"I, probably like a lot of people, don't necessarily know that I need to serve on the school board to have a full life, but I want to," said Rogers. "I think it would be a good way for me to give back to the community and the school district."
Rogers and his wife live south of Shenandoah and have four children, three of which have graduated from Shenandoah with another one in high school. Since 1993, Rogers has helped run the family business Rogers Pharmacy, which has retail and long-term care pharmacies throughout northwest Missouri. Rogers says, if picked, he would have to get up to speed quickly with such a short term.
"I think the school is going to have some difficult decisions ahead of it," said Rogers. "Maybe not any different than any other year, but I think there might be some difficult decisions that have to be made. My experience in business might help with being able to navigate some of those issues. I think for the most part, just like everybody else here, it would be a great opportunity for me to give back."
All of the candidates were asked about their background dealing with finances and human resources, two of the areas school board members must work in while on the board. Rogers says he served as Chief Financial Officer for his business for 20 years and has been Chief Executive Officer for the past eight years.
"I have had to deal with finances intimately with our business, pretty much everyday," said Rogers. "As far as HR goes, we now currently employ about 115 people. I think when I started in 1993, we might have had 20 or 25. I was always part of a lot of the HR decisions that had to be dealt with for most of my time with the company."
Following the interviews, Board Member Kathy Langley nominated Rogers to serve on the board. Langley says she feels Rogers would be able to hit the ground running with his business background.
"We can't appoint everyone, but there were a few things this person said that I think -- especially due to the nature of this very short term -- I think would probably in my estimation succeed the easiest," said Langley. "For that reason, I motion to approve Benne Rogers."
Following his appointment until November, Rogers will have the option to run to fulfill the remaining two years of Bouray's term or he can run for one of three four-year terms that will be up for election this year. Other candidates interviewing for the position included Kristofer Anderzhon, Todd Maher, George Shaw, Staci Shearer and Clint Wooten.