(Council Bluffs) -- Officials with St. Albert Catholic say the "Students First Act" is a "game changer" for families seeking different forms of education.
That's according to St. Albert President Anne Rohling, who tells KMA News that Educational Savings Accounts or similar legislation have been on the school's wish list for several years. The establishment of the ESAs passed the Iowa House and Senate and was promptly signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds over the past week. Rohling says the state funds provide more opportunities for parents to have a say in their child's education.
"It's an opportunity for so many parents to decide the right choice for their son or daughter to be educated in the manner that they see fit," said Rohling. "It truly gives the parents control and is appropriately called the 'Students First Act' and that's what we're doing -- putting students first."
A St. Albert alum, Rohling has served as the school's president since November 2020. She says that the ESA accounts are a game changer in working towards one of her goals of providing a faith-based education to any student or family that wants it.
"This (school) jump started my career and I am forever thankful to this school," she said. "That being said, my goal when I came back was that to have anyone who wanted a Catholic education, we would help them so the finances weren't an obstacle for them to not receive the education that St. Albert provides."
At least one of the pushbacks from House and Senate Democrats and public school officials is the idea of taxpayer funds flowing into private institutions. However, Rohling says current and potential private school students and parents are also taxpayers who can control where those funds ultimately go.
"The taxpayers are the ones who voted their constituents into the legislative offices, so truly it's the taxpayers and voters through their representatives in the Senate and the House and certainly Governor Reynolds, that have made this possible," said Rohling. "So, it's taxpayer money, that taxpayers are now being allowed to do what they want with it as far as sending their child to whatever school they wish."
She adds that St. Albert has primarily functioned as a tuition-based school with little funding from the state government. While her school implements a more Christian faith-based curriculum, Rohling emphasized that whether a school is public or private, the goal should be the same -- seeing students succeed.
"That they succeed academically, they succeed in different activities, they succeed as leaders, and they succeed past St. Albert," said Rohling. "We're preparing the student for the road, we're not here to prepare the road for the student, so we really want to put that student first."
Rohling noted nearly 20% of the students in her school are not Catholic, which she says indicates a strong interest in a more "faith-based" education.