(Maryville) – Nodaway County officials have set up warming centers in preparation for possible rolling blackouts.
Nodaway County Emergency Management officials say the county will experience rolling blackouts until power reduction is no longer warranted by Evergy. Each outage should last 30-to-60 minutes. Anyone experiencing an outage lasting more than an hour should call Evergy and report.
One warning center has been established at the Maryville Public Safety Training Room at 101 North Vine in Maryville. The Maryville center is open 24 hours until further notice. Another center is located in Ravenwood at the Jackson Township Fire Station at 109 South Main Street beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until further notice.
In addition, residents are urged to check on your neighbors, the elderly or anyone who may need assistance.