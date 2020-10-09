(Council Bluffs) – One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Friday afternoon.
Council Bluffs Police say officers were dispatched to the 55 mile marker of southbound Interstate 29 for a vehicle that exited the roadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle rolled multiple times—ejecting the driver.
The driver was taken by the Council Bluffs Fire Department to Nebraska Medicine, and is reported in critical condition. No identity has been released at this time.