(Clarinda) -- Page County is moving forward with roof repairs to one of its county buildings in Shenandoah.
At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for Midwest Custom Coatings to perform roof repairs to the Page County West Building for $11,300. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the need has arisen after one of the latest rain showers exposed several leaks in the building. He added that it had been nearly 10 years since any repairs have been made to the roof by the same Nebraska City company for foam and coating work and hail damage.
"They did that building in '12 in the spring, and then we had hail that year they came back and redid it the same year in '12," said Armstrong. "And since then it hasn't had anything except little, or I don't think any repairs to the roof."
However, Armstrong adds the current damage to the roofing was not caused by an accident involving a vehicle that struck the building last year.
But, he adds the majority of the damage is concentrated in one area, and other issues were also pointed out when Midwest Custom Coatings came to get an estimate.
"It was along the front of the building is where most of the damage was, and he said there was also some flashing issues that he said he would take care of too, Tanner () did," said Armstrong. "There was some flashing that had been moved around and had eroded a little bit where the foam had come over. They would take of all of that."
Armstrong said no matter what company they go with, it would still likely be over a month before the coating work could be performed.
"Either one it needs to be above 50 degrees at night, so it wouldn't matter which way went it has to be warm enough at night, so the building stays, the steel stays warm enough, and that roof stays warm enough to where that stuff will work," said Armstrong.
Armstrong added it would likely be the end of April before Midwest Custom Coatings would be able to begin. Other estimates came in from Integrity Roofing at just under $6,000 for a patch job or roughly $29,000 for work on the entire roof.