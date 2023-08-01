(Shenandoah) -- Bicycling and music combine for a special event along the Wabash Trace next weekend.
Organizers say "pickin' and pedalin'" is planned for the 6th annual Wabash Trace Rooster Ride August 12th-13th. Becca Castle is among the organizers of the two-day excursion between Mineola and Shenandoah. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Castle says the Rooster Tail ride offers an end-of-summer activity for riders from all over KMAland.
"It kind of started from the idea of how can we get people who do the taco ride regularly on Thursday night, and experience the first nine miles of the trail," said Castle, "to come down and see what these other small towns have to offer further down the trail."
Castle says riders leave Mineola next Saturday morning for the ride down the Wabash Trace to Shenandoah.
"We start the ride in Mineola," she said, "and so, we've got registration check-ins for those that preregistered, or you can register on site that morning of August 12th at Tobey Jacks. Or, you can come early on Friday night, and they've got live music in Mineola, and they've got preregistration that night."
Musical acts are located at every stop along the trace--including some new locations this year.
"Now, we have live music on the Silver Creek Bridge, which is a nice halfway point between Silver City and Malvern," said Castle. "We also have music in Strand, which is a ghost town about halfway between Malvern and Imogene."
From Shenandoah, riders reverse course and travel up the trace back to Mineola. More information on the Rooster Tail Ride is available from the Wabash Trace Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Becca Castle here: