(Shenandoah) -- It was show-and-tell time for Shenandoah at a noontime gathering of Rotarians Tuesday.
Rotary International members from districts in two states joined Shenandoah's organization in hearing an update on the community's economic development efforts. It was all part of an "Imagine Rotary" tour visiting five communities in Iowa and Nebraska. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen updated attendees on renovation and construction activities in the downtown area, including work on converting the former Howards Clothing Store location into Midwest Mental Health's new offices.
"We've got a building that's early 1900's that's in the process of getting complete revamped," said McQueen. "That took a building that probably would have been tumbling--or at least the roof would have been gone by now--and now it's going to be a showcase on that corner."
Gregg Connell, executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, extolled the virtues of Green Plains' planned "biocampus" expansion, featuring a $50 million clean sugar facility producing low-cost dextrose and fructose. Connell says preliminary work on the project is underway.
"They've broken ground on the clean sugar project," said Connell. "They have two letters of intent from companies right now that are going to locate at the site. So, everything is moving incredibly well right now, with incredible job opportunities."
Connell also lauded Pella Corporation's recent workforce expansion, including 268 new jobs over the past year. Rotarians also received insight on the Johnson Brothers Mills building renovation project. Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC, says work continues on converting the former feed mill facility into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials--including 12,000 square feet of wooden floor salvaged from the demolished Skateland building. Plans for office space and retail business are also included, Brady hopes the project inspires others to dream big.
"It's kind of that tombstone test--and you've heard about that," said Brady. "What do you want them to remember you for? Even if they remember me as the crazy lady that took on all these projects, I think that's okay. You leave a foot print in your hometown here. What a great thing to do."
Barbara Bartles is governor of Rotary International District 5650, covering a good portion of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Bartles tells KMA News she was impressed with all the activities happening in Shenandoah.
"There's so much energy in your community right now," said Bartles. "So many positive things. Again, think about what opportunities are there for others to provide. There's going to be a whole structure that's going to come with this. You've got such great leadership. Connect with your local churches and civic organizations to connect on that."
Bartles says the Shenandoah visit coincides with Rotary's Community and Economic Development Month. She says Shenandoah is on the move--and Rotary wants to be on the move with it.