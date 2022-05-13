(Rock Port) — Road crews are preparing for an extended road closure in Atchison County.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will close the Route 111 overpass over Interstate 29 just south of Rock Port next Friday, May 20th for a bridge rehabilitation project. The roadway is expected to remain closed through July. Route 111 traffic will be directed on a signed detour on U.S. Route 136 and I-29.
As part of the closure, motorist on Interstate 29 will be routed over the on and off ramps at Exit 107 for May 20th-23rd for deck removal. During the interstate re-route, traffic on Route 111 will not be able to access the interstate via the ramps for safety.
MoDot says motorists should expect delays. All of the work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.