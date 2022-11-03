(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name.
The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.
"Survey results came back saying 'yeah, we think that the chamber only represents Glenwood' when that wasn't true," said Rubek. "Our name was 'Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce' and we always did represent the entirety of Mills County, but the name was really just a barrier for everyone I think."
Rubek says one of her priorities coming into the role was to work even more with communities outside of Glenwood. However, she felt the "Glenwood Area" name somewhat limited the chamber's reach.
"Really, at the end of the day, I thought to myself, do people in Malvern and Emerson or those businesses, do they actually want 'Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce' hanging on their door," Rubek explained. "I think that it will help attract more businesses to the Chamber and to show that we are serious about truly being county wide and not just being focused on the western side of the county."
She adds the name change was formally approved by the chamber's Board of Directors four months ago.
Additionally, the chamber recognized organizations and individuals throughout the county with its Betterment and Beautification Awards for their dedication, commitment, and contributions to the community. Rubek says the chamber received nearly 70 nominees this year. Among those was the Citizen of the Year Award. After receiving several nominations, Larry Winum was named the 2022 Mills County Citizen of the Year.
"He's been involved in the Mills County area specifically for over 35 years or so, and he was, as most people know, instrumental in getting the Highway 34 bridge that connects Iowa to Nebraska pushed through," she said. "He's also just constantly looking out for Mills County as a whole and he sits on the Mills County Economic Development Foundation board."
The award is given to an individual who has positively impacted the community through years of involvement in leadership roles. Additionally, Fremont-Mills student Cooper Marvel was named this year's Junior Citizen of the Year -- an award recognizing a Mills County student in grades 7-12.
"Cooper's been involved in 4-H and volunteers his time constantly -- when the big storms came through Tabor, he rallied his own football team to just go volunteer their time to clean up the town," said Rubek. "He also started his own business at 16 years old, so he's just a really incredible individual."
Rubek says this year's banquet had one of its largest turnouts, with over 300 individuals in attendance. A complete list of the Betterment and Beautification Awards recipients is available below: