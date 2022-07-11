(Glenwood) -- A new but familiar face is set to lead the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce into the next chapter.
Chamber officials named longtime Glenwood resident Jennie Rubek as the chamber's new executive director last month, succeeding Rachel Reis, who served in the role for the past four years. A 2000 Glenwood High School graduate, Rubek has two children, Jack and Joah Davis, is married to Nick Rubek, and has been in the community for nearly 25 years. Previously, Rubek assisted area business development with Leick Construction in Glenwood and handled marketing and advertising with Jim Hughes Real Estate. While hesitant at first, Rubek tells KMA News she applied for the position after some encouragement from colleagues.
"Kind of at the urging of my friends and other colleagues, a lot of people contacted me and said 'we think that you'd be perfect for this position," said Rubek. "So, I thought about it for a while and then reached out to Rachel Reis, the previous director, and met over lunch and that kind of solidified my decision to go ahead and apply."
Rubek says she hopes to bring her strong ties and familiarity to the Mills County business community to her new role. One of the biggest challenges Glenwood and Mills County faces in terms of economic development, Rubek says, is the availability of commercial space in the area.
"And I do feel like that is getting a lot better, a lot of newer and younger people have come in and purchased some of these buildings and have big plans for those and opening up new opportunity," said Rubek.
Additionally, with Glenwood and Mills County's proximity to the Omaha metro area, she says efforts must continue supporting local shopping.
However, despite the challenges ahead, Rubek says one of her biggest goals is to expand the businesses the chamber serves, including more industry or blue-collar-type companies.
"I think that some people think the chamber of commerce is made up of banks, insurance companies, and professional office type of people," said Rubek. "So, I'd really like to connect all businesses to the chamber."
Additionally, Rubek says she hopes to provide more services to other portions of the county.
"I think in the past there's been a focus on Glenwood, and of course our name Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce sounds like we're just in Glenwood," said Rubek. "But our reach goes out of course as far as Emerson, Hastings, Henderson, and all of those different places, so definitely getting out there."
Currently, the chamber is undergoing re-branding efforts, with Rubek says is the perfect opportunity to affirm the chamber's goals of serving the entire county. Additionally, she hopes to encourage the younger generation to continue their involvement with economic development in the Glenwood and surrounding area.