(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Lied Recreation Center honors a legendary figure in the facility's history next week.
Dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremonies take place Monday morning at 9:30 for the center's Leona Rubin Wellness Room. A center mainstay, Rubin taught a variety of classes at the center well into her 80's. Clarinda Parks and Recreation Director Carson Riedel tells KMA News it's a fitting way to mark the rejuvenation of the center's wellness classes.
"With the rededication and reopening of our wellness room," said Riedel, "it was the perfect opportunity to pay homage to somebody who spent a lot of time here, and put smiles on people's faces."
Rubin attended her first exercise class in her late 50's, and was hired as a water aerobics instructor upon the facility's opening in the 1990's. KMA News caught up with Rubin in early 2018, when she was still teaching water aerobics classes once a week, and "ageless yoga" classes twice weekly. She told us back then fitness and exercise were an important part of her life.
"Everyone's body is different," said Rubin. "They all have different things they can do. There's so many different kinds of exercises. We can exercise at home, wherever we are. I was just fortunate enough to get this job. The younger ones (instructors) help me a lot."
Rubin, however, bristled at any suggestion that she was some sort of a legend. She says exercising helped her through several health issues in recent years--including those affecting her voice and speech, but not her mind and spirit.
"I just feel that exercise, and the strength I got from exercising, helped me heal from all of those things," said Rubin. "The doctor said also that for being a strong as I was, that helps you heal. I just feel that the helps your lungs. It helps your whole body, and it helps your mind."
