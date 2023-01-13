(Stanton) – Damage is reported in an accident involving a Stanton city truck Friday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred near 301 Broad Avenue at around 8:10 a.m. Authorities say Stanton city maintenance personnel were removing Christmas lights from fixtures along Broad Avenue when the city’s boom truck -- which was legally parked -- began traveling backwards after a city employee adjusted the boom’s height. The bucket and boom struck the light pole fixture – shearing it off. The truck continued over the curb and into the grass. The bucket and boom then struck the right side of a car wash building’s roof, causing a mechanical failure in the rotator portion of the bucket truck. The boom and bucket truck swung from the roof to the north and struck brickwork on the building’s southeast side.
Damage is estimated at $3,500 to the city’s light fixture, and $20,000 to the city’s boom truck. The car wash building owned by Eric Anderson suffered approximately $2,500 damage. No one was injured.