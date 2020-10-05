(Omaha) -- Below-normal levels of precipitation have caused runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin to stay low.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released runoff totals for the basin Monday, saying the September runoff was 69% of average. Runoff in the basin for the calendar year is still predicted to be slightly above average. Releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota averaged 32,200 cubic feet per second in September and are forecast to remain near that level for October. Winter releases from the dam are anticipated to be at least 17,000 cfs.
With the lower-than-expected runoff, Corps officials say the Missouri River's flood storage should all be available prior to the 2021 runoff season. Two virtual public meetings are slated for November 2nd to update stakeholders on planned operations for the Missouri River reservoir system for the remainder of 2020 and into the early part of 2021.