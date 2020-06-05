(KMAland) -- The runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River basin remains above average, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the reservoir system is in a good position to limit flood risks.
The latest runoff forecast for the 2020 calendar year shows runoff being around 125% of average. Soils are beginning to dry out following heavy rains in 2018 and 2019 and Corps Hydraulic Engineer Mike Swenson says reservoirs along the river are well positioned to capture runoff.
"Currently, system storage is at 59.9 million acre-feet, utilizing 3.8 MAF from the total flood storage space," said Swenson. "Approximately 77% of the flood storage is available to store runoff in the coming months. System storage will be increasing in the next few weeks as runoff from the melting mountain snow enters Forts Peck and Garrison."
Despite the runoff storage, the Corps cautions that heavy rains south of Sioux City could lead to localized flooding on the lower portions of the river. Work also continues to repair levees damaged by flooding last year. Matt Krajewski is chief of the readiness branch for the Omaha district. He says the Corps has awarded its final contract for levee repairs associated with last year's flood.
"We've awarded a contract to close the remaining breaches and make final repairs on the Missouri River levee L-536 system north of Corning, Missouri," said Krajewski. "The L-536 system is the final Missouri River levee damaged by the March 2019 flood event to have a construction contract awarded."
Work on the L-536 system is expected to be finished by March 2021. Even with progress on levee repairs throughout the basin, Krajewski says risk remains.
"Even though these systems have been returned to their original height, they do not yet offer the same level of risk reduction as they did prior to March 2019," said Krajewski. "There's still an elevated risk until all of the damages to the levees can be fully repaired. Work is continuing on these systems to restore them. This work includes repairing erosion, establishing sod cover, placing rip rap, repairing drainage structures and other miscellaneous repairs."
The Corps is also continuing work on tributaries and other repair projects associated with last year's flood, including strengthening of Hamburg's Ditch 6 Levee.
"The Hamburg Ditch 6 levee preliminary design -- or the 30% design -- is nearing completion and is under review right now," said Krajewski. "That project continues to move forward."
Releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota are projected to remain at 33,000 cubic feet per second in June, which is the same level of release as most of May.