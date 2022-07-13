(Clarinda) -- A rural Coin man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with a bevy of charges from 2021.
The Page County Attorney's Office says Matthew Sherman Olson was sentenced July 11 for crimes committed between May 24 and 25, 2021 including 1st degree harassment, felony interference with official acts, possessing contraband in a jail facility, and assault on a law enforcement officer. In April and May 2022, Olson was found guilty in two separate jury trials for the harassment and felony interference charges. He later plead guilty to the charges of contraband in a jail facility and assault on a law enforcement officer.
The Attorney's Office says on May 24, 2021, Olson sent several messages to his wife threatening to kill her and later engaged in an armed standoff with the Page County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol before surrendering and being taken into custody. The next day while in custody at the Page County Jail, the Attorney's Office says Olson fashioned a weapon in his cell and threatened officers. After surrendering the weapon, authorities say Olson assaulted a law enforcement officer who had entered his cell.
The case was investigated by members of the Page County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol, and was prosecuted by the Page County Attorney's Office.