(Essex) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County early Tuesday afternoon.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred in the 1500 block of 170th Street approximately two-and-a-half miles southeast of Essex shortly before 1 p.m. Palmer says 63-year-old Brian Walker of rural Essex was driving a 2006 Freightliner semi tractor pulling a grain trailer loaded with corn while westbound on 170th Street. Walker told authorities he glanced down at his phone located between the vehicle's seats, then looked up. The semi's passenger side steer tire dropped off the side of road, causing the vehicle to enter the north ditch. The vehicle continued into the ditch as it headed westbound, then rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels. Grain spilled from the trailer following the accident.
Walker exited the semi's cab, and refused treatment at the scene. He was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. No citations were issued.