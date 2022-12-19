(Omaha) -- On the surface, one key indicator shows some improvement in the KMAland economy.
December's Rural Mainstreet Index climbed above growth neutral after six months of below growth neutral readings. The survey of bank CEO in a 10-state region--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--shows the index rising to 50.1--slightly above the growth neutral threshold of 50.1. And, it's a big jump from the November reading of 45.7, and the first above growth neutral reading since May. However, one area economist warns against over optimism on the latest report. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economist Dr. Ernie Goss says bank officials surveyed indicate the region's economy is still struggling.
"Retail out there, I won't say it's suffering, but not doing as well as we would expect it to be," said Goss. "That includes leisure and hospitality, as well. Now, on the farm side, the farmers, they're still doing reasonably well. That's really a good signal, because this part of the nation, of course, is very dependent on agriculture and agricultural prices, and those are looking much better than the other businesses on what we call rural main street."
Despite reports of slowing inflation rates and the recent drop in fuel prices, Goss says the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hikes are tempering any enthusiasm on the economy.
"Right now, the interest rate hike is not good," he said. "We'll see another interest rate hike on February 1st. Now, I expect this one to be a much smaller rate hike--maybe a quarter of a percent. The last one was last week, which was half of a percent. We are seeing the growth of interest rates slowing down. We are seeing inflation moving lower. But, unfortunately, we have a federal government that's overspending, and that's pushing the fed to raise rates more than it would otherwise."
While nearly 100% of the bank officials surveyed believe the region is either already in a recession or will enter one heading into 2023, Goss says let's wait and see.
"I'm hopeful it will be a slight recession, or no recession at all," said Goss. "We'll have to wait and see. Each month, the numbers get better in some cases, and not as good in other cases. The stock market, of course, says recession, but we'll have to wait and see on that one."
December's report notes the region's farmland price index declined from November's 68.2 to this month's 65.4. Though the business confidence index this month rose slightly from 27.3 in November to 29.6 in December, Goss says consumer confidence is still struggling. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: