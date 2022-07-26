(Omaha) -- A leading economic indicator shows inflation still has KMAland in its grip.
The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index for July fell for the fourth straight month, and sank below growth neutral for the second month in a row. Based on a monthly survey of bank CEO's in a 10-state region, July's overall reading slumped to 46.0 from 49.8 in June. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says the survey recorded its worst numbers since the spring of 2020--the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we're seeing, of course, is when inflation is so significant, it's really cutting into the buying power of individuals out there," said Goss. "For example, the inflation-adjusted wages in the U.S.--that's in the region, as well--declined by 7.4% in June, year over year. So, things are slowing down. And, in terms of this part of the country, trade is slowing down, and trade is a very significant component of overall growth in this part of the nation--so, that's an important factor."
In addition, the region's farmland price index declined from 76.8 in June to 66.0 in July. However, Goss says bank CEOs expect farmland prices to advance by 2.1% over the next 12 months.
"Over the last few months, we've had a significant decline in agricultural commodity prices," he said. "But, the good news is, it's still higher than this time last year--whether it's corn, wheat, soybeans or livestock. We are seeing better numbers in livestock--so, that's particularly good news for this part of the nation."
Goss says the survey also points to a tough housing market. The region's home sales index dropped from a solid 55.4 in June to a weak 48.0 this month. He adds the market will only get tougher, with the expectation of another federal interest rate hike this month.
"So, we're seeing with inflation that the bargains in the housing market are going to get a little bit better, in that there will be more availability," said Goss. "In other words, if you've been out there trying to buy a house, you'll see more houses on the market. That's good for the buyer, but not as good for the seller. We'll see housing prices probably continue to move sideways to lower in the region, and for that matter, the nation."
Goss says one factor that could help improve the economy is a continuing drop in fuel prices. He says decreasing gas prices will help not only consumers, but also producers heavily dependent on the commodity. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.