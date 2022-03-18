(Omaha) -- Despite a positive outlook for the Midwest's ag economy, one prominent economist indicates trouble is on the horizon.
Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet Index report for March indicates the overall index moved above growth neutral for the 16th straight month. Based on a survey of bank CEOs in a 10-state region in the Midwest, the overall reading jumped from 61.5 in February to 65.4 this month--indicating consistent growth for the region. Moreover, the report also indicated rebounding business confidence in the region. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says the latest survey paints a rosy picture for the farm economy--for now.
"Even though input costs are up," said Goss, "the price of agricultural communities--grain and livestock--are looking even better. So, about 40-to-50% of our bankers are projecting 2022 farm income as up from 2021--and 2021 was a good year. So, things are looking better. But, there are some storm clouds on the horizon."
One of the storm clouds is the continuing high fuel prices. While rising gas prices has meant increased commodity prices, Goss says oil prices at more than $100 a barrel are having a negative impact on the farm community.
"Farmers are big users for energy and oil, and anything associated with that--natural gas, for example--prices are up," he said. "So, looking ahead, there's a real concern, at least economically speaking, over the higher input price costs--and that's going to squeeze the profits of farmers out there. So, that's one of the big issues."
Goss says another big factor is the Federal Reserve's increase in the prime interest rate, as expected.
"We're going to be seeing higher interest rates--at least short-term interest rates," said Goss. "This week, the prime interest rate went up by a quarter-percent to 3.5%. Our bankers and I expect by the end of the year, we'll see interest rates on the short end--that would be the prime interest rate--up by about 5%. That's another 1.5%. That squeezes profitability. Farmers are big users of capital borrowing. That's going to be an issue as we move through 2022."
Goss, however, notes farm equipment sales remain strong. In fact, he says the numbers are the best since 2011-2013. And, Goss says federal reservists in Chicago indicated a 30% increase in agland prices in Iowa from January, 2021 to January, 2022. However, he adds labor shortages are still a significant issue for rural main street businesses. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: